Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Fans 10 in no-decision

Sanchez allowed four runs on six hits while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Sanchez cruised through the first four innings before yielding a run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth. The 27-year-old right-hander still hasn't secured a victory since April 27, and he's been saddled with three losses in July. He'll aim to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up for Friday in Baltimore.