Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Fans eight in Friday's no-decision

Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.

The eight Ks tied his season high as Sanchez delivered his third straight quality start and seventh of the season. The other four QS all came in a row to begin the month of April, which bodes well for his chances of keeping his current streak going in Thursday's road outing against the Angels.