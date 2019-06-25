Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: First to 10 losses

Sanchez (3-10) took the loss Monday as the Blue Jays were downed 10-8 by the Yankees, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander looked good early, holding the Yankees off the board entirely for the first four innings, but he wilted late, getting tagged for three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth as part of a seven-run explosion that put the game out of a reach despite a late rally from Toronto. Sanchez now has the dubious distinction of being the first pitcher in the majors to lose 10 games this season, and he'll carry a 5.89 ERA and 69:48 K:BB through 84 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Royals.