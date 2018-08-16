Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes 3.2 innings in second rehab start
Sanchez (finger) made his second rehab start Wednesday at High-A Dunedin, covering 3.2 innings and giving up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out three.
Sanchez built up to 75 pitches in the start, but threw just 35 strikes in the outing. Though that workload suggests Sanchez is nearly ready to slot back into the Toronto rotation, the Blue Jays may want to see him make at least one more start in the minors while exhibiting better control. Sanchez has been on the disabled list since June 23 with a right index finger contusion.
