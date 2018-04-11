Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes eight strong to top Orioles
Sanchez (1-1) allowed a single run on three hits and five walks while striking out four batters through eight innings to record the win Tuesday against Baltimore.
The 25-year-old righty appears to be settling in, as this was his best start of the campaign. After a disappointing showing last season, it's easy to forget that Sanchez won 15 games and the AL ERA title in 2016. While it might be difficult for him to duplicate that level of success this year, he owns the potential to be a valuable contributor in all settings. A home start against the Royals is up next for Sanchez.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes no-decision despite seven strikeouts•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Not sharp in Friday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Locked in for Friday start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Enjoying healthy spring•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: On track for normal spring•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Healthy entering spring training•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...