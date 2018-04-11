Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes eight strong to top Orioles

Sanchez (1-1) allowed a single run on three hits and five walks while striking out four batters through eight innings to record the win Tuesday against Baltimore.

The 25-year-old righty appears to be settling in, as this was his best start of the campaign. After a disappointing showing last season, it's easy to forget that Sanchez won 15 games and the AL ERA title in 2016. While it might be difficult for him to duplicate that level of success this year, he owns the potential to be a valuable contributor in all settings. A home start against the Royals is up next for Sanchez.