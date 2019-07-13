Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Handled by Yankees

Sanchez (3-13) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings Friday against the Yankees. He took the loss.

He only had three swinging strikes all night and averaged 94 mph with his fastball, which generated just one swinging strike on 39 pitches. At a certain point, it seems like the Blue Jays will need to explore options like moving Sanchez to the bullpen. His 6.22 ERA is the second-worst mark among qualified starting pitchers behind only Reynaldo Lopez (6.34 ERA).