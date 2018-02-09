Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Healthy entering spring training

Sanchez (finger) has been throwing pain-free since January and will be a full participant in Blue Jays' spring training, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

After bursting onto the scene with a strong 2016 campaign (3.00 ERA over 192 innings), Sanchez struggled to recreate that success this past season, posting a pedestrian 4.25 ERA (5.30 xFIP) and making just eight starts while batting a nagging finger blister throughout the year. According to Chisholm's report, Sanchez also sustained ligament damaged in his right middle finger while rehabbing his blister injury. The good news is that the 25-year-old has been given a clean bill of health entering spring camp and is poised to put together a solid bounce-back performance assuming he can stay healthy. If Sanchez can regain his 2016 form, he'll prove to be a screaming value at his current ADP of 222.