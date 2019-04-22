Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Hoping to make next start

Manager Charlie Montoyo is hopeful Sanchez (finger) will be able to make his next start, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez was lifted early from Sunday's game against the Athletics after suffering a broken fingernail. While blisters have cost him time in the past, this news appears to be more optimistic.

More News
Our Latest Stories