Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Hung with another loss

Sanchez (3-11) gave up six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three through three innings to take the loss against the Royals on Sunday.

Sanchez allowed six baserunners and five runs in a disastrous third inning that ultimately led to his removal from the game. It's been a rough stretch for the right-hander, as he has lost six games and given up 36 earned runs in June. Since May 1, opponents have a .735 SLG against his fastball, ranking in the bottom 10 percent in the league. Sanchez will try to bounce back in his next start Friday against the Orioles.