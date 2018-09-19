Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Ineffective in penultimate start

Sanchez gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out one in four innings Tuesday in Baltimore. He did not factor in the decision.

He just wasn't very sharp in this one, but got bailed out by his offense, as he left with the Blue Jays down 4-0 and they came back to win 6-4. Assuming Toronto continues with a six-man rotation, Sanchez lines up for just one more start this season -- next Monday at home against the Astros.