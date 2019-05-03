Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Knocked around by Angels

Sanchez (3-2) was hit with the loss against the Angels on Thursday, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over four innings, striking out two and walking two as the Blue Jays fell 6-2.

The right-hander wasn't fooling anybody in this contest, as he allowed 11 baserunners in just four innings of work before exiting after 89 pitches. Sanchez has issued 22 walks in 35 innings this season, contributing to a bloated 1.49 WHIP, so he'll need to cut down on the free passes in order to maintain his respectable 3.09 ERA.