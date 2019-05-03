Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Knocked around by Angels
Sanchez (3-2) was hit with the loss against the Angels on Thursday, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over four innings, striking out two and walking two as the Blue Jays fell 6-2.
The right-hander wasn't fooling anybody in this contest, as he allowed 11 baserunners in just four innings of work before exiting after 89 pitches. Sanchez has issued 22 walks in 35 innings this season, contributing to a bloated 1.49 WHIP, so he'll need to cut down on the free passes in order to maintain his respectable 3.09 ERA.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Yields zero earned runs•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Confirmed for Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Hoping to make next start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Suffers broken fingernail•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Exits after 59 pitches•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...