Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Knocked around by Diamondbacks

Sanchez (3-7) took the loss Saturday against Arizona after allowing five runs on six hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out just three batters.

Most of the Diamondbacks' damage was done in a three-run third inning, in which the first four batters all recorded hits. Sanchez has now allowed nine runs in 12 innings with a 5:7 K:BB over his last two starts, raising his ERA to 4.25. He'll face a tough opponent in his next time out Friday in Houston.