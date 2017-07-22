Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Lands back on DL

Sanchez (blister) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday.

This has become a league-wide epidemic, but aside from perhaps Rich Hill, no starter has had a worse go of it with blisters lately than Sanchez. This marks his fourth trip to the DL due to blisters this season. It's uncertain how much time he'll miss this time around. Joe Biagini and Cesar Valdez are believed to be the top candidates to start in place of Sanchez.