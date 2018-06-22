Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves after one inning against Angels

Sanchez exited Thursday's start in the second inning with an undisclosed issue.

The Blue Jays announced that they will have a further update once more information is available on Sanchez, who made it through one very erratic inning before leaving his start. Sanchez gave up two earned runs and threw more balls (13) than strikes (12). Joe Biagini will be tasked with bridging the gap in relief Thursday.

