Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves after one inning against Angels
Sanchez exited Thursday's start in the second inning with an undisclosed issue.
The Blue Jays announced that they will have a further update once more information is available on Sanchez, who made it through one very erratic inning before leaving his start. Sanchez gave up two earned runs and threw more balls (13) than strikes (12). Joe Biagini will be tasked with bridging the gap in relief Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Fans eight in Friday's no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Puts together quality outing•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Pummeled for seven runs Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Blanks Angels despite control issues Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Struggles again in Thursday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...