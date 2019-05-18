Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves with blister
Sanchez exited Friday's start against the White Sox due to a blister on his right middle finger, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings prior to leaving.
Sanchez tossed just 54 pitches before having to leave the ballgame, giving up both of his runs in the third inning on three hits. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on his status is revealed.
