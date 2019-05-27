Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves with torn fingernail

Sanchez left his start Monday against the Rays with a torn right middle fingernail.

Sanchez's career has been slowed by finger issues for the last three seasons, as he's dealt with both blister and fingernail problems. This is the second time fingernail issues have come up for him this season, and he's also dealt with yet another blister in mid-May. It's unclear if the injury will be serious enough for him to miss his next start.

