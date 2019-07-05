Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Listed as Friday's starter

Sanchez is listed as the Blue Jays' starting pitcher Friday versus the Orioles.

Marcus Stroman was scratched from his start Thursday and was a possibility to take the mound Friday, but Sanchez will instead make the start as previously scheduled. Sanchez is enduring the worst season of his major-league career with a 6.31 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 72:52 K:BB through 87 innings.

