Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Locked in for Friday start

Sanchez will take the hill against the Yankees on Friday.

Sanchez will slide into the rotation behind J.A. Happ, who takes the mound for Opening Day on Thursday. After a tumultuous 2017 season that was plagued by blister issues, Sanchez worked through a healthy spring training and will look to repeat his All-Star form from the previous year when he logged a 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 192 innings.