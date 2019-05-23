Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks fine in quality start
Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.
The blister issue that cut short his previous trip to the mound wasn't in evidence in this one, as Sanchez threw 61 of 91 pitches for strikes in his third quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.79 ERA and 55:31 K:BB through 57 innings into his next outing Monday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: On track for Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves with blister•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Strikes out 11 in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Saddled with loss•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Knocked around by Angels•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Yields zero earned runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...