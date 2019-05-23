Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks fine in quality start

Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

The blister issue that cut short his previous trip to the mound wasn't in evidence in this one, as Sanchez threw 61 of 91 pitches for strikes in his third quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.79 ERA and 55:31 K:BB through 57 innings into his next outing Monday in Tampa Bay.