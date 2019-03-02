Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks good in spring debut

Sanchez tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's split-squad game against the Pirates, walking one and striking out one.

In his first game action since undergoing offseason surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand, Sanchez threw 24 pitches and topped out at 95 mph with his fastball, according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. The right-hander has been able to make only 28 starts over the last two seasons while dealing with blisters and other injuries, but his 3.00 ERA and 1,17 WHIP in 2016 still give the 26-year-old some perceived upside if he can stay healthy.