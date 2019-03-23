Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks ready for regular season
Sanchez tossed six scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, allowing only one hit and two walks while striking out three.
The outing lowered his spring ERA to 1.53, although Sanchez's 7:2 K:BB through 17.2 innings is decidedly lackluster. The right-hander may not be headed for a breakout campaign, but staying healthy and returning to something like the form he showed in 2016 remains a plausible goal.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Stumbles against Twins•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks good in spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Spring debut coming Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Steers clear of arbitration•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Should be ready for spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Undergoes finger surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...