Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks ready for regular season

Sanchez tossed six scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, allowing only one hit and two walks while striking out three.

The outing lowered his spring ERA to 1.53, although Sanchez's 7:2 K:BB through 17.2 innings is decidedly lackluster. The right-hander may not be headed for a breakout campaign, but staying healthy and returning to something like the form he showed in 2016 remains a plausible goal.