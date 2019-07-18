Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Losing streak continues

Sanchez (3-14) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 5-4 to the Red Sox, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

This actually counted as one of the right-hander's better performances of the year, as it was the first time all season Sanchez didn't walk multiple batters. He's now lost 10 straight starts and 13 straight decisions, with his last win coming April 27. Sanchez will take a 6.26 ERA and 83:59 K:BB through 102 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against Cleveland.