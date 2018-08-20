Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Making possible last rehab start

Sanchez (finger) will make a rehab start for Double-A New Hampshire on Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

If all goes well, the righty is expected to return Saturday against the Phillies, Wilner adds. That would leave him missing just over two months with a bruised right index finger.

