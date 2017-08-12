Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: May come out of bullpen upon return
Manager John Gibbons said Sanchez (finger) will start ramping up his rehab soon and could come out of the bullpen upon his activation, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The injury-plagued Sanchez hasn't pitched since exiting his start on July 19 with a blister and appears to be making slow progress in his overall recovery. Regardless, the option of moving him to the bullpen could allow the young right-hander to build up his arm strength while still increasing his innings count on the season, as he has only made eight starts this year. Expect a firmer commitment from the team once Sanchez begins increasing his rehab workload.
