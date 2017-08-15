Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: May miss rest of season

Sanchez (finger) hopes he'll be back on the mound this year, but there's a growing chance that he may miss the remainder of the season, Laura Armstrong of The Toronto Star reports.

Toronto's potential ace has been sidelined most of the year with nagging blister issues. With less than two months remaining in the regular season, and MiLB campaigns winding down even sooner, the chances for Sanchez to get back on a mound are dwindling. If a rehab assignment in the minors becomes unavailable, then the right-hander could get back in the flow as a reliever. However, the Jays' playoff hopes are fading, and if the club won't make it into October, then there's no reason to activate Sanchez.