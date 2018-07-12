Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Nearing mound work

Sanchez (finger) is expected to resume throwing off a mound at some point this week, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Sanchez completed long toss off flat ground Monday and Tuesday without incident, setting the stage for him to take the next step forward in the rehab process. If the right-hander is able to complete a bullpen session over the weekend, he could be cleared to pitch in a minor-league rehab game or simulated game over the All-Star break and return from the 10-day disabled list shortly after the second half opens.