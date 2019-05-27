Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Not expecting long absence
Sanchez does not expect to require a trip to the injured list after tearing his fingernail Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sanchez was forced to exit after just three innings of work Monday against the Rays. He's already endured three finger-related injuries this season, but this latest one is reportedly the least severe. His next start lines up to come Sunday in Coors Field.
