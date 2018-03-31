Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Not sharp in Friday's loss
Sanchez (0-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out two in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.
The right-hander was able to keep the Jays in the game until the sixth inning, when two walks and a single loaded the bases for Tyler Wade, who sent Sanchez to the showers with a two-run double. The 25-year-old showed no signs of the blisters that ruined his 2017 campaign, though, and better results should be ahead for Sanchez if he can stay off the disabled list. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the White Sox.
