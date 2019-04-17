Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Notches second win
Sanchez (2-1) won his second decision by pitching six innings Tuesday against the Twins, allowing four runs on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Sanchez was nicked for a run in the third inning on aa Jorge Polanco solo homer and later allowed a three-run bomb to Eddie Rosario in the sixth. The 26-year-old still has a solid 2.86 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP this season and lines up to face Oakland on the road on Sunday.
