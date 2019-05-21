Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: On track for Wednesday

The Blue Jays are listing Sanchez (finger) as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

During his most recent outing last weekend against the White Sox, Sanchez covered three innings before a blister on his throwing hand ended his night early. Considering that blisters played a large part in limiting Sanchez to just 28 starts the previous two seasons, there was some thought the Blue Jays might push him back in the pitching schedule, but that apparently won't be necessary. Assuming he escapes warmups Wednesday without the blister reopening, Sanchez shouldn't face any restrictions while pitching on his usual four days' rest.