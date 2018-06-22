Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Optimistic he won't miss start
Sanchez believes he won't miss a start after jamming his finger Thursday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez is lined up to pitch Tuesday in Houston, but his status is uncertain after he was removed in the second inning of his start Thursday against the Angels. He reportedly suffered the injury before the game, though exactly how is not yet clear. His status should become more clear in the next few days.
