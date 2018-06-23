Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Placed on disabled list

Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right index finger contusion.

Sanchez reportedly suffered the injury prior to his start Thursday against the Angels. He was optimistic that we wouldn't have to miss his next start but will end up being out until at least July 2. The move makes room for Marcus Stroman's return from his shoulder injury.

