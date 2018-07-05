Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Playing catch, but no timeline for return
Sanchez (finger) resumed playing catch this week, but doesn't have a defined timeline for a return from the 10-day disabled list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sanchez was optimistic he wouldn't have to miss any turns through the rotation after he suffered a right index finger contusion in his June 21 start against the Angels, but he was placed on the DL just two days later. Now two weeks removed from the injury and having yet to progress to mound work, Sanchez doesn't look especially close to a return and could be shut down through the All-Star break. Ryan Borucki, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo following Sanchez's placement on the DL, is scheduled to make his third start in Sanchez's stead Sunday against the Yankees.
