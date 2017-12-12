Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Plays catch
Sanchez (finger) played catch Tuesday for the first time since he was shut down in September, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
There were no issues with his finger or fingernail after the session, so he should continue to gradually ramp up his activity. After being aggressively pushed to 192 innings in 2016, Sanchez broke down last season and logged just 44 innings between the minors and majors. The Blue Jays figure to keep him on a starter's track again in 2018, but he is very much a lottery ticket for fantasy purposes.
