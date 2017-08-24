Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Progressing but lacks timetable

Sanchez (finger) continues to throw without blister issues or tenderness and may throw off a mound soon, but he still doesn't have a firm timetable to return, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander may not be rushed to return if the Blue Jays, who sit at a manageable but not ideal five games back in the wild card race, find less and less to play for in the 2017 season. Still, the club will want Sanchez to log at least a few outings if possible so they can assess his condition before the offseason. The changes made to the production of baseballs this year might have hurt the way many pitchers can grip the seams, and Sanchez seems to fit that bill, feeling pain physically and statistically. It'll be interesting to monitor how he adjusts his approach in 2017 and heading into next year, when he could wind up as an enticing fantasy value buy.