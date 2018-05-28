Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Pummeled for seven runs Monday
Sanchez (2-5) was hit with the loss Monday against the Red Sox, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out four.
Sanchez dealt with traffic all evening in this one, allowing at least one baserunner in all five innings he pitched. He ultimately came undone in the fourth inning, giving up five runs on five hits, capped by an Andrew Benintendi three-run homer. Sanchez has struggled to a 5.96 ERA across five May outings (22.2 innings) after posting a 3.66 ERA across five starts in April (32 innings), leaving his ERA at an unremarkable 4.77 on the year. He'll look to right the ship in his next start as he heads to Detroit to face the Tigers, a much more manageable task than taking on the Red Sox in Boston.
