Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Puts together quality outing

Sanchez (3-5) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings as he notched the win Sunday against Detroit.

Sanchez made an impressive start, allowing just one run on a solo home run to Leonys Martin in the sixth inning. He also worked past the fifth, something he's failed to accomplish since April 30 against the Twins. Through 12 outings this season, Sanchez has accrued a 4.48 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 53 strikeouts across 66.1 innings.