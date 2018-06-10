Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Quality start in no decision
Sanchez (3-5) did not factor in the decision against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits across 6.1 innings. He struck out five and issued four walks.
Sanchez put together his second straight quality start although there was plenty of traffic on the bases Saturday. The 25-year-old now has a 4.33 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 58 strikeouts over 72.2 innings, and is next scheduled to start against the Nationals on Friday.
