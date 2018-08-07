Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Rehab outing set for Thursday

Sanchez (finger) will make a rehab start for the GCL Blue Jays on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez is scheduled to throw about 60 pitches. He's expected to need two or three rehab appearances before returning to Toronto. Assuming those outings come on standard rest, he could be lined up to start Aug. 19 against the Yankees or Aug. 24 against the Phillies.

