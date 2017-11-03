Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Reinstated from DL

Sanchez (finger) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

In a housekeeping move for the Blue Jays, the club took Sanchez off the disabled list heading into the offseason. He spent a decent amount of time on the mend this season, winding up taking four different trips to the DL due to blister issues. Looking ahead, Sanchez should be fully healed and ready to go for spring training.