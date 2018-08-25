Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Reinstated prior to Saturday's start

Sanchez (finger) was activated from the 60-day DL ahead of Saturday's start versus the Phillies.

As expected, Sanchez will return to the active roster after missing the past two months due to an injured finger on his right (throwing) hand. Across 15 starts this year, he's logged a 4.52 ERA with a pedestrian 67:45 K:BB in 79.2 innings. In a corresponding move, Jaime Garcia was designated for assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories