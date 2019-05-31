Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Remains on track for Sunday's start
Sanchez (finger) threw a successful bullpen session Friday and is expected to start Sunday's game against the Rockies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This is positive news for the right-hander, who was forced to depart his last outing after tearing his fingernail. He was able to prove his health Friday and will now prepare for his upcoming start.
