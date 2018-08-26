Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Roughed up by Phillies in return from DL
Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Phillies, surrendering six runs on 10 hits and two walks over four-plus innings while striking out two.
The right-hander's return from a two-month stint on the disabled list wasn't a smooth one, but he did handle a solid workload at least, throwing 86 pitches (54 strikes) before getting the hook after putting runners on second and third to open up the fifth inning. Sanchez's finger didn't seem to give him any problems, so he'll look for a better result Friday in Miami.
