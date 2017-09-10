Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Ruled out for rest of 2017

Sanchez (finger) will not pitch again in the 2017 season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Quite the disappointing season for the sophomore, as both physical and performance hurdles held him back from building on his remarkable 2016 breakout year. Sanchez is a noted example of the negative effects inflicted by the league's new baseballs. He and the club will examine if and how he can adjust his pitch grips, which have hindered him throughout the year. Along with the state of the new baseballs as a whole, this will be a vital story to watch in the offseason to gauge whether he can approach pitching like an ace again.