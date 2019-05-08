Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Saddled with loss

Sanchez (3-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins by giving up three runs on six hits across seven innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Sanchez delivered his longest outing of the season Tuesday but received nothing in terms of run support. The 26-year-old has a 3.21 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 35:25 K:BB through 42 innings and figures to pitch Sunday versus the White Sox.