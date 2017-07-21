Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Scheduled to see hand specialist

Sanchez (finger) will visit a hand specialist Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Per manager John Gibbons, a DL stint is still being considered, but the team hopes that this appointment will help shed some light on what the issue is. Sanchez has already landed on the disabled list multiple times this season due to blister issues, so it's certainly reasonable to expect more of the same in this instance.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast