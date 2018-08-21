Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Set for side session Thursday

Sanchez (finger) is scheduled to throw a side session Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

While he posted an unremarkable line (three earned runs on six hits and four walks in 4.1 innings), the important thing is that Sanchez said he felt no pain during his most recent minor-league rehab start, bringing him one step closer to rejoining the big-league rotation. If all goes well Thursday, Sanchez should be cleared to start against the Phillies on Saturday. He's been on the shelf since June 23 with a bruised right index finger.

