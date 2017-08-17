Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Set to resume throwing soon

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Wednesday that Sanchez (finger) is scheduled to start throwing within a couple of days, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Sanchez is on the disabled list for a fourth time this season due to a recurring blister on a finger of his hand, but the 25-year-old isn't quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. The Blue Jays will likely just have Sanchez play catch off flat ground initially before assessing his finger and then moving forward in the rehab process. Even if Sanchez incurs no further setbacks with the finger, given the multiple hurdles he still has to clear in the rehab process, he's still likely multiple weeks away from returning.