Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Set to resume throwing soon
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Wednesday that Sanchez (finger) is scheduled to start throwing within a couple of days, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Sanchez is on the disabled list for a fourth time this season due to a recurring blister on a finger of his hand, but the 25-year-old isn't quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. The Blue Jays will likely just have Sanchez play catch off flat ground initially before assessing his finger and then moving forward in the rehab process. Even if Sanchez incurs no further setbacks with the finger, given the multiple hurdles he still has to clear in the rehab process, he's still likely multiple weeks away from returning.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: May miss rest of season•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: May come out of bullpen upon return•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Working out, but still unable to throw•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Lands back on DL•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Another DL stint looming•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Scheduled to see hand specialist•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...