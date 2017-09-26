Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Sets sights on 2018

Sanchez is looking ahead to 2018 with confidence and excitement, Rob Longley of The Toronto Sun reports. "It's unfortunate I didn't get to pitch," Sanchez said. "I had an unbelievable year last year and there was a lot for me to build off of. I have to wait for a year, it's unfortunate, but life goes on. I'll be ready to go. I train to be ready to go. I look forward to it."

Sanchez went 15-2 with an AL-best 3.00 ERA over 192 innings in 2016, but made just eight starts (36 innings) this year due to a constant finger injury. The right-hander admitted 2017's campaign was rough, but said he wasn't going to let the disappointment linger. Staying positing through such a disastrous season is a testament to 24-year-old's drive, and there's plenty of reasons to believe Sanchez will make a strong comeback in 2018.