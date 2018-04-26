Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Sharp in no decision
Sanchez allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in Wednesday's loss against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Sanchez was missing bats all night, inducing 17 swings and misses, and left in line for the win but the bullpen couldn't make the lead hold up. The young righty has now tossed four straight quality starts, but this may have been the best of the bunch. He hadn't been flashing much strikeout potential yet in his first four starts, and the eight K's were his most yet this season. He'll try to return to the win column Monday against the Twins.
